One of many talents released by WWE in early May has finally sounded off on social media with his unfiltered thoughts on the situation.

While responding to one fan on X on Sunday, former WWE NXT Superstar Eddy Thorpe commented on his recent departure from the company.

“I asked for my release from WWE so I could do something f**king meaningful with my life,” wrote Karl Fredericks, formerly known as Eddy Thorpe.

In an additional post on X on Sunday, Fredericks spoke about WWE not allowing him to take a free gig as a Deejay during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this year.

“WWE wouldn’t let me DJ for free in Vegas mania weekend,” he wrote. “While other talent got to make money on their outside ventures.”

When a fan replied and suggested it was because WWE couldn’t get their 50-percent cut, Fredericks responded back suggesting it was an even more petty reason.

“Nah,” he began. “Worse. Because they didn’t want ME doing sh*t.”

I asked for my release from WWE so I could do something fucking meaningful with my life. https://t.co/8FkVrVmlc5 — エディ•ソープ (@KarlFredericks_) June 22, 2025

No. WWE wouldn’t let me DJ for free in Vegas mania weekend. While other talent got to make money on their outside ventures. https://t.co/aYqUl4w9Gx — エディ•ソープ (@KarlFredericks_) June 22, 2025