WWE did a bit of developmental spring cleaning this week.

As noted, multiple WWE I.D., WWE EVOLVE and other developmental wrestlers were released from the company this past week, including Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden “BJ” Ray and Jamar Hampton.

In an update, one of those names have resurfaced to joke about the situation, noting that the release will at least mean they get to wrestle again.

Stevie Turner, the now former on-air authority figure for WWE EVOLVE, took to X on Saturday and wrote, “Can’t believe I’m gonna get to wrestle again.”

For those who missed the original article regarding Stevie Turner’s WWE departure, where she first comments on the news, check out the original story below.

Can’t believe I’m gonna get to wrestle again 🥹🥹 — STEVIE TURNER (@StevieTurnerWWE) October 11, 2025