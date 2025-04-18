Former WWE Superstar Bea Priestley will be launching an OnlyFans account within a matter of weeks following her exit from the sports entertainment promotion.

On Twitter, Priestley, who competed in WWE as Blair Davenport, shared that her OnlyFans account will go live on May 8, 2025.

Priestley was released from WWE in February 2025, with her final match coming as part of the Women’s U.S. Title Tournament the previous November.

As Davenport, Priestley never held gold in WWE though she did win the NXT Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge in 2023.

Outside of WWE, Priestley is a former World of STARDOM Champion, Artist of STARDOM Champion, and Goddesses of STARDOM Champion.

When El Grande Americano ‘debuted’ in WWE, he was billed from the ‘Gulf of America,’ a name invented by the current Trump administration.

This term, which many have taken issue with, was ditched by WWE during the latest Main Event taping, with Americano being billed from the Gulf of Mexico.

On a recent edition of “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast at WWE World, Pat McAfee tried to explain WWE’s change of heart. He said,

“There was a processing error because when El Grande Americano was born, that was the name listed. That’s why it reverted back — it was a clerical issue. He’s not a month and a half old, he’s an adult. Where he’s really from, we don’t know who he is.”

Outside of his billed home, El Grande Americano has sparked controversy with many calling it a disrespectful parody of Lucha libre.

Others have taken issue with the alleged use of AI-generated imagery in an introductory package aired on the March 24th episode of WWE RAW.

El Grande Americano will face Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk is poised to headline his first WrestleMania pay-per-view event on Saturday, where he will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match.

During a recent appearance on “The Masked Man Show,” Punk was asked about the thrill of main eventing WrestleMania.

Instead of hyping his match, Punk declared that the WWE Women’s World Title match featuring IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair should have main evented WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, NV. He said,

“People will constantly cherry-pick things I have said; they do it for everybody. ‘Oh, you said this one time 15 years ago.’ Yeah, I said it then, I meant it then, 15 year later, the context isn’t there and certain things change and it doesn’t necessarily apply. I’m very much a ‘title match main event.’ There is the sound byte all those fu*king losers are going to steal and put on their Twitter. If it were up to me, believe it or not, Rhea, Bianca, and IYO would be the main event. I’m not saying which night. I can tell you that if I was in Triple H’s spot, I would gravitate towards that. My reasoning for that is, when is IYO ever going to get another chance? Bianca has done it already. It would be great if she got to do it again. Rhea hasn’t done it. You look at people that say ‘WrestleMania main event,’ Rhea Ripley is top of the list. I almost look at it more, that mindset that I have, it’s a detriment as a booker because I might not be putting business in front of my feelings. I’m putting my feelings in front of business. I think all three of those ladies are supremely talented. I know they’re going to steal the show.”

He continued, “I want to see my friends and my colleagues accomplish things. It doesn’t so much matter to me if I accomplish them. I know what it feels like to have that chip on my shoulder and be like, ‘This is my year, right?’ I’ve done things for 11.5 months, and then somebody comes in and goes, ‘Nope.’ It happens year after year and it gets a little much. Here I am arguing against myself. It’s funny how life works. I never thought I’d be saying any of that stuff ten years ago. I also think it’s kind of indicative of our locker room and the embarrassment of riches we have talent-wise that so many different people could be the main event. Bianca, Jey, Cody, obviously. Nobody is going to tell me that John Cena shouldn’t be main eventing WrestleMania in his last Mania. Stay vigilant, everybody. Bust your a*s and if it’s meant to be, it’ll come to pass and I’m obviously living, breathing proof of that.”