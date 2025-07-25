– During this week’s special live post-TNA Slammiversary 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island on Thursday night, former TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich came to the ring and demanded her contractually obligated rematch for the title against double champion Jacy Jane. Santino agreed and it was later officially announced for next week’s TNA iMPACT on July 31.

– This week’s TNA iMPACT Live show kicked off with a graphic honoring the life and legacy of Hulk Hogan, who passed away on Thursday at age 71. Tom Hannifan did a special live cold open dedicating the show in his honor.

Tonight’s episode of #TNAiMPACT is dedicated to the memory of Hulk Hogan. Watch LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/vV0uAYI2F2 pic.twitter.com/57u3b0NOdO — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 25, 2025

– Later in the show, The IInspiration duo of Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay introduced their hyped surprise mystery partner for their six-knockouts tag-team match on TNA iMPACT. The mystery partner ended up being former WWE NXT Superstar Jakara Jackson, who was among those included in the mass WWE talent cuts back in May.

For those interested, check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 7/24/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.