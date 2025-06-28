WWE has officially announced that the next WWE ID Showcase event will take place on July 19 in Orlando, Florida. Presented by House of Champions, the event will spotlight top ID prospects.

BREAKING NEWS…. House Of Champions will present the next ID Showcase card on July 19th in Orlando, FL! The lineup will feature primarily matches with WWE ID prospects. Already confirmed: -WWE ID Player/Coach Timothy Thatcher -The Vanity Project of WWE Evolve Champion… pic.twitter.com/5B56AgLCMU — WWE ID (@WWEID) June 28, 2025

Triple H’s legendary entrance — complete with his signature water spit — has transcended the wrestling world, becoming a pop culture staple frequently imitated by athletes across the globe. From English footballer Kyle Walker to stars from various American sports, the homage has become widespread.

At a recent Fanatics Fest event, attendees were given the chance to step into the spotlight with several iconic WWE entrances, including Triple H’s. UFC star Michael Chandler seized the moment, fully embracing The Game’s entrance and thrilling the crowd before signing autographs.

Chandler, who has openly expressed interest in stepping into the WWE ring, recently revealed that he and Triple H have been in discussions about potentially bringing him to the company.

My best @tripleh impression at @fanaticsfest. What do you think?

Walk On.

See you at the top! pic.twitter.com/799HSQnjxV — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 28, 2025

Following her release from WWE earlier this year, Mara Sade (Jakara Jackson) has officially stepped back into the ring, this time on the French independent wrestling circuit.

In a recent social media post, Sade shared her excitement about competing in Paris, highlighting not only her return to action but also revealing that she now performs her own entrance theme.

Her comeback match took place on Friday at a 4th Rope Wrestling event, marking her first appearance since leaving WWE in April. Sade teamed with Tiara James in a tag team bout against JGU and Rhio.

Just debuted on the Indy scene in Paris AND my official theme song ‘Find yoself’ by yours trulyyy #gogettertilthedeathofme — Mara Sadè (@itsmarasade) June 27, 2025

In a recent interview with WANE 15 News, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared his thoughts on the current state of professional wrestling, expressing optimism about the industry’s momentum.

With wrestling enjoying a global surge in popularity in 2025—driven by the continued success of WWE, AEW, and a thriving independent scene worldwide — Foley believes the business is thriving. He said,

“I think the wrestling business is in a really strong position right now. I think we’re in a really strong position. WWE on a global basis has never been more successful. I think AEW realizes they don’t have to topple WWE to be really successful and really enjoyable, and there’s other wrestling out there for people who like all kinds of styles. I mean, just like in the city of Chicago, for example, you can find three or four different types of wrestling on a single night and all of it’s good, depending on what your tastes are.”

Former WWE and UFC Champion Ronda Rousey was in attendance for Power Slap 13 on June 27, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and appeared visibly stunned by one of the night’s brutal knockouts. The event, which featured the Power Slap debut of HollyHood Haley J — who scored a win over Jayme Hinshaw — also showcased independent wrestler Stunt Marshall in action.

Rousey’s reactions were captured and shared across social media, drawing attention from fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Among those weighing in was former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart, who revealed she had once been offered a spot in Power Slap. However, after watching the footage, Shotzi joked that the video only confirmed she’ll never step into that arena — unless, of course, it meant getting the chance to slap Matt Cardona.