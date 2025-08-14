Shayna Baszler recently opened up about her WWE release and the remaining time on her contract. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Baszler reflected on her departure this past May and shared additional insights into the situation.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On if she was released or her contract wasn’t renewed: “I was released. I had, not too long ago, signed an extension. I wish it would have ran out, but I was released.”

On how much time she had left: “I had like three more years.”

On her reaction to her release: “It’s kind of funny because it’s never a good feeling, but it was not unexpected. As far as Zoey (Stark) and I, and with Sonya (Deville) being released, they didn’t renew her contract. From that time, Zoey and I just weren’t on TV. You kind of get this feeling…we were trying to pitch stories and ideas and doing our own stuff on social media and that sort of thing. Nothing was hitting with creative. It’s a bummer in that moment, but I kind of knew where we were at.”

On being in talks with other promotions: “There have been talks. There are some indie companies that, at the time I signed with WWE, it was for the Mae Young Classic. We did the Mae Young Classic and I hadn’t officially signed on full-time yet. The discussion or understanding at that time was, ‘Just sign and when you need to drop all those titles on the indies, we’ll let you go back and take care of those.’ That never came to fruition and these companies have reached out and been like, ‘Hey, remember that title?’ There have been some talks. Obviously, it’s not a secret, I’m really good friends with Marina (Shafir). I have a lot of friends there (at AEW). There have been some discussions as to what the future could hold. I’ve said almost exactly this statement when people were talking about UFC to WWE transition, I don’t care as much about the letters behind it. I just want to practice my craft and if I can do that alongside my friends, that’s always a great place to be. I’m not going to say a hard no to any of that.”

During a recent appearance on “Houston Life” with Lauren Kelly, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair shared what a typical day in her career looks like.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On a day in her life of her career: “A day in the life. For instance, today I have SmackDown in Newark. I flew in last night but with delays, I didn’t get in until two in the morning. Some days I have media like I do right now where I have a signing. If not, I’ll try to make it to the gym, whether at the hotel or a local gym, and then I will arrive, we’re East Coast, so I’ll arrive at the arena two hours prior to call time to get ready, which will usually be around 12:30.”

On arriving early for rehearsal and prep: “Well – call times one. Well – it doesn’t matter, about two hours early. So 12 or one, and then you wait for your rehearsal time, and for the girls, you’re in and out of makeup, in and out of wardrobe, finding your opponent, finding out whether you have a backstage (segment) or you need to shoot something for a prior date, whether that’s advertising another show, a pay-per-view, a Raw, SmackDown, a PLE, like we have SummerSlam this weekend. Then it’s go time, depending on what coast you are.”

Jade Cargill recently reflected on her heated rivalry with Naomi, describing it as an inspiring experience. The feud stemmed from Naomi’s attack on Cargill late last year, which set the stage for clashes at WrestleMania 41 and WWE Evolution 2.

Speaking on the “Rap on Wrestling” podcast, Cargill praised her longtime rival, saying Naomi “gets it” when it comes to understanding the business. She said,

“Oh, it’s so inspiring. I think Naomi gets it. She just gets it, and to see her shed new skin that no one ever seen before and she was ready to unlock, it’s inspiring.”

She continued, “The fact that she still loves this business after being in it for so long, because it can become taxing and it can become so, so much, right? But she strapped up her boots and she’s still pushing it, and she’s still in love with it. I’m hoping she inspires me to keep on pushing, strap up my boots and keep pushing when it’s time, when things get hard as well.”

(h/t – Fightful)