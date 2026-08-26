Zoey Serrano says two accidental injuries to opponents on WWE Raw remain among the worst moments of her career.

During her new “Zoey 101” series (see video below), where she answers questions submitted by fans online, Serrano was asked about times she has injured someone in the ring. She immediately pointed to incidents involving Katana Chance and Dakota Kai.

The first occurred in 2024, when Serrano accidentally broke Chance’s nose during a match on Raw.

“First off, I never purposely hurt anyone but it sadly has happened once or twice. Now we’ve seen the video where I accidentally broke Kacy Catanzaro’s (Katana Chance) nose, American Ninja Warrior. Boy, do I still feel really, really bad about that one.”

Serrano then recalled a January 2025 Raw tag team match where she teamed with Shayna Baszler against Kai and IYO SKY. A missile dropkick from Serrano resulted in Kai hitting her head hard on the mat and suffering a concussion.

“The other one I feel really, incredibly bad about is when I was wrestling Dakota Kai. It was me and Shayna vs. Dakota, and I wanna say it was IYO (SKY). And Shayna had her, we do a blind tag, Dakota is hitting the ropes, Shayne goes for a drop down and here I come out of nowhere a big missile dropkick. As I hit that missile dropkick I don’t hit her in the head, I’d never do that, I always hit people in the chest.”

“But the force of her jumping and me coming into her and that collision caused her to fall back and really, like ricocheted, hit her head really bad. And she lost memory and she couldn’t remember where she was at.”

Despite the injury, Kai was able to continue the match. Serrano said she repeatedly checked on her during the bout, with Kai insisting she was okay. It was only after they returned backstage that the extent of the problem became apparent.

“She was a trooper though because I kept asking if she was ok and she was like ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m fine, just finish the match.’ I don’t know if muscle memory kicked in or what but we finish the match no problem and got to the back and she couldn’t remember a thing.”

Serrano said both incidents still bother her because of the trust wrestlers place in one another every time they step into the ring.

“That one I feel awful about too. So I would probably say those two are the worst (that) I probably hurt someone and to this day I apologize profusely because I like knowing I keep people safe when they’re in the ring with me. There’s that trust, I’m giving them my body and they’re giving me their body. We have to always have that trust between each other.”

She continued, “And sometimes things just happen and sadly those two times did happen. So ladies once again I’m sorry.”