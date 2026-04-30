Zoey Stark has broken her silence following her recent WWE release.

And it sounds like she’s already looking ahead to her next chapter.

Stark was among more than 20 talents let go by WWE last Friday, ending her run with the company while she was still sidelined due to a serious knee injury.

The former NXT standout had been out of action recovering from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

Despite that setback, Stark appears to be nearing a return.

She took to social media to share her first public comments since the news broke, hinting that she’s already been medically cleared and is simply waiting out the remainder of her 90-day non-compete clause.

“Man I miss wrestling,” she wrote as the caption to a photo showing herself in excellent shape. “I guess I can wait 85 more days”

That says a lot.

Stark’s most recent WWE appearance came in a high-stakes triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on the May 19, 2025 episode of Raw, where she unfortunately suffered the injuries that have kept her on the shelf ever since.

With her recovery seemingly behind her and the clock ticking on her non-compete, it may not be long before Stark resurfaces somewhere new.