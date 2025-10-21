How is Ridge Holland doing these days?

Let’s find out!

As noted, Ridge Holland confirmed he was released by WWE last week.

The news was particularly rough for Holland, as he had just been put on the sidelines due to a Lisfranc injury he suffered during a match with Moose at the post-TNA Victory Road 2025 tapings of TNA iMPACT at the Edmonton Expo Centre, which will cover the episodes that will air in the weeks leading up to TNA Bound For Glory on October 12 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The injury required surgery and a lengthy amount of time on the sidelines to recover. After undergoing the operation, things have been quiet on the Holland front.

Until today.

On Tuesday, Ridge Holland surfaced via social media with a video updating fans on his condition since the surgery, noting he is scheduled to travel to Birmingham, Alabama next week to get the cast taken off.

“So, just a bit of an update,” he began. “Next Tuesday, I’ve got to go to Birmingham, Alabama to have the cast off, [get] some more X-Rays to make sure that the foot is all good.”

Holland continued, “And we can go to partial weight bearing. The kicker is that prior to the foot, I had a neck injury that was going to get imaging for. I got imaging for that post-foot surgery and I’m going to Birmingham to see the neck specialist.”

He also spoke about a worst-case scenario that could see him need to undergo neck surgery.

“Worst case scenario, I’ll need neck surgery and I’m hoping for the best case scenario, which is injections but I’m having some nerve impingement which is sending pain down my arm, so I’m a little bit apprehensive about what’s going to happen because it’s another kick in the balls, really. I’ll keep you posted.”

For those who missed it, Ridge Holland shared the following statement on social media on October 13 regarding his WWE release:

I’ve been informed that WWE will not be renewing my contract when it ends on November 14th. WWE are still going to cover my rehab from injury but my guaranteed pay will end, quite frustrating to say the least as I cannot work for another 6 months due to the aforementioned injury, with a family of 5 to support. My career with WWE has been blighted by misfortune but I’m still thankful and grateful for the opportunity and experience. The shining light that has always kept me going is the HUGE support from a handful of special human beings. Thank you. I’m unsure what lies ahead of me in terms of wrestling but going forward I will be working hard to heal up and in that time I will be launching my own online coaching business…..so stay tuned. Cheers.

