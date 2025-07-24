Former WWE star Kacy Catanzaro is getting married, announcing her engagement on Tuesday. The former Katana Chance shared the news on Instagram, revealing that she said yes to her partner’s proposal. She wrote,

“Cheers to forever. I SAID YES. Yes today, Yes tomorrow, Yes ALWAYS @naoufal_a”

We send our congratulations to the couple!

Brie Bella has confirmed that she’ll be in New York during SummerSlam weekend, but she won’t be appearing at the event itself. With Nikki Bella making appearances on WWE RAW and competing at Evolution, fans have speculated whether Brie might make a return as well.

Speaking on “The Nikki & Brie Show,” Brie clarified her plans. She said,

“I’m not at SummerSlam, but I will be in New York during SummerSlam weekend. Nikki and I are super excited—we have a wine event, and I’m also doing something fun with DraftKings. Follow our socials to find out where you can meet up with us.”

Brie also expressed her continued interest in returning to WWE Evolution if the opportunity arises, saying, “Fingers crossed, I would love to come back one day. If that ever happens. If it doesn’t, that’s fine too.”

CM Punk says he prefers not to plan out every moment of a match, as he’s more comfortable reacting in the ring.

Speaking on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast, Punk explained that he actually gets more nervous when matches are overly scripted, and instead favors a more organic, in-the-moment approach. He said,

“I want complete chaos if I’m wrestling you. I would rather not see you all day … when I’m in the ring, I’m not an actor. I’m a reactor. I’m reacting to you. I’m reacting to the referee and I’m reacting to the people. And too often times I feel like we get in our own, I’m stepping on my own dick here when you know we’re mapping all this stuff out.”

He continued, “It makes me more nervous like the more I talk about it and the more planned out things are. I need stuff to be a little bit loose and a little bit Helter Skelter and then I’m in the pocket.”

Tommy Dreamer had high praise for Roman Reigns’ promo on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, saying the OTC1 “owned” Paul Heyman on the mic. Reigns appeared in the main event segment, where he confronted Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Speaking on the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, Dreamer said Reigns absolutely delivered with his mic work. He said,

“I could say the student out maneuvered the teacher. Of course Paul Heyman is going to lay out, but there was just certain little nuances also that Roman Reigns had that I was like, ‘Holy crap, this is the first time I’ve ever seen Paul Heyman – ‘ I don’t want to say lose a promo battle, but someone else owned him.”

Dreamer continued, “Paul Heyman does a masterful job, but it was pretty cool just to see that, and how did you do it? You did it through truth. And yes, one of my favorite lines I’ve ever heard, was just like, let’s not let them erase the truth or try to change history. Roman Reigns was phenomenal on his promo.”

Bishop Dyer believes it would be a major mistake for Cody Rhodes to turn heel and align himself with The Rock. With Rhodes scheduled to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025, some fans have speculated that he might accept The Rock’s pre-WrestleMania 41 offer to “sell his soul” in order to secure the win.

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Dyer shared his thoughts on why such a move would be the wrong direction for Rhodes and the company.

On the notion of Rhodes turning heel and joining The Rock: “I absolutely think Cody cannot join The Rock in any way, especially after dropping an F-bomb on TV with The Rock. That’s just spitting in the face of the story you’ve been telling … as much as I want to see heel Cody at some point, now’s not the time for it.”

On internet speculation about the turn: “The internet is out of their minds and the things they notice, I just don’t have time to put the things together that they do and I can’t imagine that they ever leave their basement but there was like a picture of Cody wearing the same glasses that Rock was wearing … Cody had them on backstage maybe Friday and someone on Twitter caught that and put that together so are there Easter eggs that we’re missing?”