Congratulations are in order for a familiar face to WWE and pro wrestling fans.

Women’s wrestling star Kacy Catanzaro, who worked under the name Katana Chance in WWE before being included in the mass talent releases in early May, has gotten engaged to be married.

Catanzaro surfaced on social media this week to share photos and a reaction to the exciting personal news.

“Cheers to forever,” she wrote via Instagram. “I SAID YES! Yes today, Yes tomorrow, Yes ALWAYS!”

Kacy Catanzaro will be tieing the knot with fellow athlete, Naoufal Abouelhouda.