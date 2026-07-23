Doc Gallows, aka Luke Gallows, was reportedly backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to one source, Gallows was present backstage at the July 22 AEW Dynamite show at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. No additional details regarding his visit or the reason for his appearance were provided.

Gallows has previous history with AEW, having competed on multiple episodes of Dynamite in 2021 while he and longtime tag team partner Karl Anderson were under contract with TNA Wrestling.

The veteran was released by WWE in February 2025 alongside Anderson as part of a round of roster cuts. The release marked Gallows’ third run with the company.

(H/T: PWInsider)