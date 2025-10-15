Former WWE NXT talent Jazmyn Nyx appears to be fully embracing life outside the squared circle, opting to pursue a career as a digital influencer after reportedly turning down a lucrative WWE contract offer worth nearly $100,000.

Nyx, who exited the company last month, has shifted her focus to brand partnerships and social media ventures. This week, she shared a new vlog from Los Angeles, documenting her trip to the Reality Games combine — a high-energy fitness and gaming crossover event — while also promoting the Legends sports betting app.

In the video, Nyx walked fans through her whirlwind travel day and injected her trademark humor into the routine. She stated,

“Come with me to LA for the Reality Games combine. We had to wake up at 4:30 a.m. for this flight, so I was obviously exhausted. You know what I could do was hop on Legends, play some slots — you know, that woke me up a little bit.”

The former NXT performer also highlighted her athletic numbers from the combine, revealing a 5.2-second 40-yard dash and eight pull-ups, which she proudly shared alongside an upbeat message to her followers. She added,

“If you guys are big sports bettors, it’s super easy to sign up. Go click the link in my bio and you’ll get a 100% match on your first purchase up to $100.”

Nyx recently declined a WWE developmental deal initially valued at $75,000, which the company later raised to approximately $98,000 in hopes of signing her. Sources noted that Nyx ultimately turned down the offer to retain full creative and commercial control over her brand, focusing instead on sponsorships, fitness content, and online ventures.

