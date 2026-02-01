A former WWE prospect is officially turning the page and stepping back into the spotlight under a brand-new name.

Haze Jameson was released from WWE following brief appearances on EVOLVE and season two of WWE LFG. During her run, Jameson competed on episodes three and four of EVOLVE, while her lone WWE victory came on LFG Season 2, Episode 11 against Tatyanna Dumas.

Months after her release, Jameson resurfaced on TikTok with a clear message that her wrestling journey is far from over. “I’m so back,” she said, revealing her new in-ring persona and name: Pinky Montoya.

Jameson’s most recent recorded match took place on episode 36 of EVOLVE, where she came up short against PJ Vasa. She has not appeared in the ring since that bout.

That drought appears to be coming to an end.

Now fully embracing her new identity, Pinky Montoya announced that she is officially accepting bookings.