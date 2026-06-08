As noted, Kay Lee Ray recently spoke with The Daily Star for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

In addition to the highlights from the interview that we previously published here on the website, the former Alba Fyre also spoke about the ring name she originally pitched in WWE, as well as a story about a rib on Tatum Paxley that went wrong.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the ring name she originally pitched in WWE: “People from there might make fun of me for this, but Paisley was actually one that I suggested. I was born in Paisley. So, some sort of like Paisley Ray or something like that. So it kind of went with the Kay Lee but they were like, no, you’re a badass. We need something fire.”

On an attempted rib on Tatum Paxley that went wrong: “Tatum, I’m so, so sorry. There was a match that Tatum had a few years ago, and she knows this now, but there’s bags everywhere, everyone’s bags explode, and her shoe had fallen out (of) her bag. I went, oh, and I just put it just up. It was probably like eyeline, and then later on in our match, she ended up getting really hurt, and I found out months later, I was in the locker room, and she started talking about that day, something had happened, and then another thing had happened, and then she lost her shoe, and I was like, ‘oh no,’ and then she went out to the match and got her face bust open, and I was like, ‘I’m really sorry, I have to tell you.’ Because once I put it up, I thought oh that’ll be funny. She’ll look, ‘oh, where is it? Oh, there it is,’ and put it on and no it was actually a lot of a lot bigger deal than that and I feel so (bad), that’s the like the worst one that did not have bad intentions, but worked out in the worst possible way.”

Also during the interview, Kay Lee Ray clarified her WWE departure, revealing that she was not released from the company.