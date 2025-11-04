Ridge Holland has had a run of bad luck as of late.

As noted, Holland, a former WWE, WWE NXT and WWE EVOLVE Superstar was among the dozen or so talent releases that took place in October.

Holland’s inclusion on the list of roster cuts was made worse by the fact that he was injured after working matches for WWE in TNA Wrestling, where he suffered the injury that put him on the sidelines from in-ring competition.

In an update, Ridge Holland surfaced via social media on Tuesday to share another sad update regarding his situation, noting that he cannot pay his mortgage and feels like he’s been “hung out to dry” after getting injured working a match for another promotion for WWE.

“I never thought I’d not be able to pay my mortgage,” Holland wrote in a statement shared via his official X account today (see post below). “I feel like I’ve just been hung out to dry after getting injured working for another company on behalf of WWE.”

Holland continued, “Add to that my contract not being renewed knowing that I wouldn’t be able to wrestle for 7 months. This is brutal. Yes they are taking care of the surgery and physical therapy but let’s be honest, that’s the bare minimum after what we sacrifice for the company. Plus the possibility of having to get my neck fused too. Talk about getting totally f**ked.”