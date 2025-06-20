Could another former WWE Superstar soon turn up on AEW programming?

During the latest installment of the Ref’in It Up podcast, recently released WWE Superstar Joe Coffey of Gallus appeared to tease a potential AEW debut in the near future.

Coffey, a Glasgow, Scotland native, mentioned how AEW is coming to his neck of the woods soon, noting that it is “very interesting.”

“AEW have a show in my hometown in Glasgow on August 20, which is very interesting,” Coffey said. “And The Hydro, the same arena that ICW ran. So, that’s very interesting.”

Joe Coffey was a veteran of WWE since 2018. He was released along with fellow Gallus members Mark Coffey and Wolfgang during mass talent cuts in early May.