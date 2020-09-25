As noted earlier at this link, it looked like RETRIBUTION members Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez will be using the names Reckoning and Retaliation after WWE recently filed to trademark those two names, plus T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack, which are the names now being used by Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin and Shane Thorne.

In an update, it’s now confirmed that Yim is using Reckoning, and Martinez will be using Retaliation.

Yim is now tweeting from @ReckoningRTRBTN on Twitter. T-BAR explained her new name in a tweet this morning.

“She’s @WWE’s RECKONING. Here to end the borrowed time you’ve all been living on,” he wrote.

Reckoning responded to one fan who pointed out that she was named after the finishing move used by WWE NXT North American Champion Damian Priest.

“He can complain to the boss, I don’t give a f,” she wrote.

Reckoning has also responded to several fans who took shots at her name.

“Your parents must’ve been drunk conceiving you,” she wrote back to one fan who said her parents must’ve been high while naming her.

Another fan botched the spelling of “RETRIBUTION” when asking if fans are supposed to take Reckoning seriously. Reckoning responded, “Are we suppose to take you seriously when you can’t even spell Retribution?”

You can see a few more related tweets from Reckoning below. Stay tuned for more on RETRIBUTION.

