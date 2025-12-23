The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble is already making history.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event has generated unprecedented global demand, with more than 750,000 fans entering a virtual queue during the presale process.

The event is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the early numbers represent the largest presale queue ever recorded for a professional wrestling show.

To put that into perspective, the report notes that the Royal Rumble’s demand far exceeded AEW’s previous benchmark of roughly 74,500 queued fans for All Out 2019. It also surpassed UFC’s widely publicized 250,000-person queue for Anderson Silva’s homecoming bout in Brazil.

That’s not a small jump.

It’s a massive one.

The surge in interest is being viewed as another sign of growing confidence in Saudi Arabia as a destination for major live sports and entertainment events.

WWE’s long-term approach of positioning international shows as true tentpole attractions appears to be paying dividends, with increased travel interest from fans eager to attend milestone events.

WWE has already seen consistent success in Saudi Arabia, drawing crowds of 50,000 or more for stadium events dating back to 2018, and the Royal Rumble appears poised to raise that bar even further.

The event’s placement on the calendar only adds to the excitement.

As the traditional kickoff to WrestleMania season, the Royal Rumble carries added intrigue thanks to the promise of surprise entrants, major returns, and storyline pivots that shape the road to WrestleMania.

The official promotional poster features stars such as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and others, which has also fueled anticipation among international audiences.

Industry analysts believe the overwhelming response firmly positions Riyadh as a cornerstone market in WWE’s global expansion strategy, highlighting the company’s ability to blend established headliners with rising talent to maintain broad appeal.

With the 2026 Royal Rumble approaching, all signs point to a landmark event that could set the tone for the buildup to WrestleMania 42, and further cement WWE’s reach on the global stage.

For those interested, you can check out WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Date, Location, Streaming, Rumored Matches & Everything You Need To Know.