‘Red Leather Belts’ are no longer “#AllElite.”

The company responsible for creating the championship title belts seen in AEW for the past six years has announced that they are ending their working relationship with the pro wrestling promotion.

“After 6 years with AEW it’s time to say goodbye,” read a statement via the official ‘Red Leather Belts’ Instagram page on Monday morning. “Thank you for the opportunity!”

There is no word yet regarding who will take over the responsibilities of creating championship title belts for AEW going forward.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface.