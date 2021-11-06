Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT (full results here) featured Red Velvet and The Bunny facing off in an opening round matchup of the TBS title tournament.
After a competitive back-and-forth Velvet picked up the victory after connecting with her signature final slice finisher. She will next face Jade Cargill, who received a first round bye due to her win/loss record. Highlights of the matchup can be found below.
#TheBunny skips to the ring to face @Thee_Red_Velvet in a TBS Women's Championship Tournament matchup
.@Thee_Red_Velvet runs to the ring. She can't wait to get her hands on #TheBunny!
gets the win for @Thee_Red_Velvet and she will face @Jade_Cargill in the quarterfinals of the TBS Women's Championship Tournament!
