Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT (full results here) featured Red Velvet and The Bunny facing off in an opening round matchup of the TBS title tournament.

After a competitive back-and-forth Velvet picked up the victory after connecting with her signature final slice finisher. She will next face Jade Cargill, who received a first round bye due to her win/loss record. Highlights of the matchup can be found below.

