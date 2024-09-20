The Ring Of Honor Women’s Television Championship is sporting a new look.

During this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub, Red Velvet debuted the new ROH Women’s TV title belt, which now features a red strap to go along with her name.

She came to the ring with the new look title belt for her Proving Ground match against Allysin Kay on the September 19 episode.

Velvet won the ROH Women’s TV title from Billie Starkz back at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 in July.

For those interested, check out complete ROH On HonorClub results from September 19.