AEW’s Red Velvet recently appeared on the Brisco & Big Ace Show to discuss her epic promo from last week’s Dynamite, where she women’s division star called out Jade Cargill and declared herself Cody Rhodes’ partner in the upcoming mixed tag matchup at the Revolution pay per view. Hear Velvet’s thoughts on her promo, and Arn Anderson’s praise, below.

On her promo:

It got to a point where I had been attacked, jumped, Brandi got injured and the non-stop jokes about the pregnancy. Throughout this sequence of events, no one had ever heard me say a word. It was a nice moment that I was able to get out there and let her known how I felt about her ass. I’m ready to stir her bitch ass up.

Says she felt humbled after Arn Anderson spoke highly of her:

It was very humbling and it was an honor to have him talk about me that way or even give me that type of introduction. Who am I, right? It was a little nerve-racking but I was angrier than anything, so it was like tunnel vision and I just wanted to get my point across that I was over her shit. I could hear what was going on prior to coming out but when my music hit, I just grabbed the mic and was pissed.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)