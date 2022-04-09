Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Boston featured Red Velvet and Willow Nightingale battling it out in singles-action, with the winner qualifying for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

After a competitive back-and-forth matchup, it would be Velvet picking up the victory and advancing to the tournament. She now joins Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and former women’s champion Hikaru Shida, who all qualified on previous AEW programming. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@Thee_Red_Velvet has snatched the victory and has qualified for the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament tonight on #AEWRampage! Tune in to @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/XhIkcehAVD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2022

