AEW star Red Velvet recently spoke to the Miami Herald about a variety of topics, most notably how her performance in the mixed-tag team matchup between herself, Cody Rhodes, Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill helped get her a contract with the promotion. Highlights from her interview can be found below.

Says she hopes she was able to make Brandi Rhodes proud:

Well, yeah, Brandi [Rhodes] being pregnant is a beautiful thing but it was a blessing in disguise and everyone always says when one door closes for someone, another one opens but I’m extremely grateful that I was chosen to be the one to replace her and to this day, I hope I made her proud but I was out there to not only prove what I can do but to make her proud, have her live a little bit through me through that match that she couldn’t be involved in.

Reveals when Christopher Daniels gave her the news that she was officially signed:

I was actually just walking around the arena on the day of Revolution and I remember I got pulled aside by Christopher Daniels and he just held my hand and he wasn’t saying anything so I just automatically thought that I was in trouble and I just looked at him like I was at the principal’s office. Like, ‘What’s going on? Am I in trouble?’ He was like, ‘No, I have really great news for you. We want to sign you full-time.’ I mean, it’s no secret I was there. I was on a tier zero before that and I won’t go into too many details about what that contract is but at Revolution, I was told I was going to be signed full-time with All Elite so that was just — I was excited about just even watching Revolution and supporting everyone there but that day was really special because I didn’t see it coming so, I think I’ll always be grateful no matter the outcome or the heat, I will always be grateful for Cody [Rhodes], Shaq and Jade [Cargill] because they put me to the test that night and that’s what I believe helped me get a full-time contract so, I’ll always be grateful.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)