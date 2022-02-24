Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS opened up with a tag team battle royal, where the winners would advance to the triple-threat AEW tag team title matchup at the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view.

After a wild turn of events Kyle O’Reilly from reDRagon managed to win the match for his team, where he last eliminated Matt Jackson from the Young Bucks. This means the champs, Jurassic Express, will defend against reDRagon and one more team at Revolution.

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.