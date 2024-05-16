The Young Bucks have a major sponsorship partner.

The AEW EVPs and current reigning tag team champions have partnered with Reebok for a new line of pump sneakers. The shoes will be available at Champs Sports soon. A commercial featuring The Bucks, as well as the rest of The Elite, aired this evening on Dynamite.

Former 16-time world champion John Cena wore Reebok pumps during his WWE run in 2004.