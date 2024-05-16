The Young Bucks have a major sponsorship partner.
The AEW EVPs and current reigning tag team champions have partnered with Reebok for a new line of pump sneakers. The shoes will be available at Champs Sports soon. A commercial featuring The Bucks, as well as the rest of The Elite, aired this evening on Dynamite.
AEW EVP's & The #AEW World Tag Team Champions Matthew & Nicholas Jackson unveil their new shoe!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@youngbucks | @Reebok | @champssports pic.twitter.com/OR80CMkxW6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2024
Former 16-time world champion John Cena wore Reebok pumps during his WWE run in 2004.