Bryce Remsburg has responded to criticism from a WWE Hall of Fame legend regarding a spot in a match he was the referee for at the AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view this past weekend.

Following the September 7 PPV show from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinios, WWE Hall of Fame legend and former AEW broadcast team member “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry responded to a fan who shared a video clip of what appeared to be Remsburg pushing Jack Perry into a kick-out after a small package pin attempt by Bryan Danielson in their AEW World Championship match at the show.

“I’m not commenting,” Henry wrote in response to the video clip on X. “I’ll be called a hater.”

Remsburg, who later suffered a black eye from a big knee from Danielson in the bout, surfaced on social media and responded directly to Henry’s comments.

“Hey Mark! This angle doesn’t show exactly what happened,” Remsburg said of the camera shot featured in the video in question. “You were always so nice to me backstage at AEW and I constantly helped you with your travel whenever I could.”

Remsburg added, “If you think something is wonky, feel free to reach out directly whenever.”