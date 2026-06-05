Dallas Edwards is officially back.

Nearly three months after suffering a frightening medical emergency during an Ohio Valley Wrestling event, the veteran referee has announced that he has been medically cleared and has already returned to officiating matches.

Edwards was involved in a planned spot at an OVW show in March when he suddenly began convulsing in the ring.

The incident led to him being transported to a hospital, where he was monitored for a potential concussion and possible brain bleed.

The recovery process proved to be a challenging one in the weeks and months that followed.

Fortunately, Edwards revealed this week that he has now received full medical clearance and is back doing what he loves.

“A great majority of people already caught wind, but I got fully cleared recently and am back to reffing! The recovery hasn’t been an easy one, but there have been some amazing people in my circle that went above and beyond to make sure that I wasn’t alone. You all know who you are,” Edwards wrote on social media. “I want every one of you to know that I am eternally grateful for your love, and support through a really tough time.”

A welcome update after a scary situation.

In addition to confirming his return to refereeing, Edwards also announced that he is once again available for bookings moving forward.

“With that being said, I will be resuming my schedule from before and taking additional bookings accordingly!!”

The announcement marks a positive milestone in Edwards’ recovery and comes after months of uncertainty following the incident that sidelined him earlier this year.