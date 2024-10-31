The AEW contract of Dustin Rhodes has expired.

One source is reporting that the contract for “The Natural” has come up while he is still an active title-holder for Ring Of Honor.

As one-half of the ROH World Tag-Team Champions and one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Champions, the news came as a surprise to some.

Rhodes’ deal was set to expire at the end of September or in early October, and although he has not wrestled for the company on AEW or ROH programming since then, he is still a multiple title-holder in ROH to this day.

Negotiations between the two sides are still ongoing, however the latest word is that nothing has been finalized yet.

In addition to his work as an in-ring talent, Rhodes has also reportedly been instrumental in the development of the women’s division in AEW.

