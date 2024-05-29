WWE NXT was an eventful show on Tuesday night.

Not only did a familiar face to AEW fans turn up on the show, but a reigning champion from TNA Wrestling has entered the mix as well.

In addition to former AEW/ROH star “All Ego” Ethan Page closing out the 5/28 WWE NXT broadcast attacking WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams, but reigning TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace also debuted on the show.

Grace, who has worked the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match in the past as an active TNA title-holder, was announced as Roxanne Perez’s title challenger for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship match at WWE NXT Battleground 2024 on 6/9 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

Additionally, Grace was announced for a match against Stevie Turner for next week’s show.