The rumored release of a member of the WWE broadcast team has now been confirmed.

As we reported here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Wednesday, WWE announcer Greg Miller has reportedly been released from the company.

Miller, a former editor and video host for IGN and the CEO of the Kinda Funny entertainment company, joined WWE back in 2022, and is best known as the host of the WWE Network on Peacock original series, “This Is Awesome.”

After it was discovered that Miller’s profile page at WWE.com was moved to the Alumni section, rumors began making the rounds regarding his release from the company.

On Thursday, Miller confirmed news of his WWE departure in a video dubbed “Greg Miller Is No Longer A WWE Superstar,” which was released via his Kinda Funny Games YouTube channel.

“I knew this day was coming,” Miller stated in the video. “I was actually just hoping to skate by a little bit longer on WWE.com Superstars so that I could keep saying I was a WWE Superstar.”

He also shed some light on when news came down regarding the staff behind the “This Is Awesome” WWE Network on Peacock series being informed of their releases.

“The people who make ‘This Is Awesome’ were actually laid off in January,” he said. “And I was like, well, that’s not good. Now there’s no one there to actually make it happen.”

Miller would point to the increased schedule of pre and post-show co-hosting duties by Big E. as what he feels is one of the primary reasons his value to the company diminished, ultimately leading to his departure.

“You’ve seen Big E. come out and host a bunch of different shows,” he said. “And I think more than anything, that’s like, ‘Yeah, this is why it doesn’t make sense for Greg Miller, video game dork, to go host anything.'”

