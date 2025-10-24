Former AEW wrestler Marko Stunt has traded in his wrestling boots for a new set of wheels — literally. The 27-year-old announced this week that he has begun working at Homer Skelton Ford in Olive Branch, Mississippi, marking a full transition from the world of professional wrestling to a new career in auto sales.

Stunt, who officially stepped away from wrestling in late 2024 to focus on his long-term health, shared that he’s embracing this next phase with the same energy and enthusiasm that made him a fan favorite during his AEW tenure. Fans who might want to catch up with Stunt — or even drive off the lot in a new whip — can find him at Homer Skelton Ford, located at 6950 Hanna Cove, Olive Branch, MS.

Stunt’s final in-ring appearance came in July 2024, when he challenged Jack Perry for the TNT Championship on AEW Collision.

Since departing AEW, Stunt has largely stayed out of the spotlight, occasionally updating fans through social media. His move to a new career underscores a growing trend of wrestlers finding ways to reinvent themselves outside the ring — a journey Stunt now appears fully ready to embrace.