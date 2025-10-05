During a recent episode of Saraya’s “Rulebreakers” podcast, former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart shared a story that was as awkward as it was unforgettable — one that happened during her early days trying to make it in WWE.

Shotzi recalled that as part of the company’s strict and often spontaneous drug-testing process, she once found herself in a truly uncomfortable situation. She said,

“Drug testing for WWE, they’re really spontaneous. You’ll be in the middle of something, and they’ll just say, ‘Hey, come here, we need you to pee right now.’ You’ve got no time to think — you just have to go. So, I go in there, but I also had to poop. And once they’re in there, they can’t leave the room until you give them your sample. I had to poop, and this poor lady had to watch me poop before I gave her my pee sample. It was traumatizing. I’d never pooped in front of anyone like that before.”

During the same podcast, Shotzi shared that she and her husband have begun the process of adopting a child. She revealed that the couple recently signed up to officially start the adoption journey. She said,

“If it happens, it happens, and I would take a child right now, but like, I know the adoption process is long, so I was like, let’s just put our names in the bucket. I’m so spontaneous, so I’m like, ‘f*** it. Whatever happens, happens.’”

Saraya pointed out that they could get a call tomorrow that they have a baby for her, and Shotzi joked, “Well, you’re going on the road, little baby!”

Shotzi first came onto WWE’s radar in 2015 as part of Tough Enough, but she was forced to withdraw before the show began due to a failed medical test related to an irregular heartbeat. She later signed with WWE in 2019 and went on to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Ember Moon (now Athena) in 2021.

Earlier this year, Shotzi was released from her WWE contract. Since then, she’s returned to the independent circuit — and in true Shotzi fashion, she’s already making waves, referring to herself as the self-proclaimed “Indy God.”