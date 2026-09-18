Zoey Serrano believes a potential singles feud with Trish Stratus could have sent her WWE career in a different direction.

Serrano made her main roster debut in 2023 and aligned with Stratus during the WWE Hall of Famer’s rivalry with Becky Lynch. Their partnership eventually fell apart following Stratus’ loss to Lynch at WWE Payback 2023, with Serrano attacking Stratus after being blamed for the defeat.

Despite the angle seemingly setting up a feud between the two, the program never materialized.

Speaking with DS Shin of Ring The Belle (second video below), Serrano acknowledged that the missed opportunity could have changed the trajectory of her career.

“Yeah, it could have taken my career down a different path,” Serrano said. “That’s okay, things happen for a reason and we just roll with the punches.”

Serrano also revealed that she learned the day of the angle that Stratus might not be appearing again in the immediate future. While the two had discussed continuing their storyline, nothing was ever guaranteed.

“I did. Yeah. I found out that day,” Serrano said. “We kind of, it wasn’t like a talk of, ‘This is definitely my last appearance.’ It was just more of as of right now this is what’s kind of happening and we’ll see what happens after.”

Serrano said both women wanted to work together again, but the plans ultimately never came together.

“We wanted to do something together and it just didn’t work out,” she continued. “You know that’s just how wrestling works. Not everything works out the way you want it to.”

Stratus has since indicated that she remains interested in returning to WWE, provided there is a storyline that she believes will engage fans.

Also during the interview, Zoey Serrano reveals pitching a modern Right To Censor character multiple times in WWE.