Mara Sadé may have revealed an upcoming move to All Elite Wrestling through her newly launched official website.

Sadé has had a busy stretch since her WWE departure. She signed with TNA shortly after leaving WWE before exiting the promotion earlier this year following the expiration of her contract.

She has also remained active outside of the major promotions, making sporadic appearances on the independent wrestling scene.

With Sadé recently launching her official website, the biography section notably references AEW while detailing the promotions she has worked for.

“Straight out of Duke City, New Mexico, Mara Sadé is a true modern-day renaissance woman whose career spans professional wrestling, acting, modeling, athletics, and visual art,” the description reads.

The bio continues by specifically stating that Sadé is “now” with AEW.

“From competing on The Titan Games with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and appearing in Vogue, to making her mark in WWE, TNA, and now AEW (All Elite Wrestling), Mara brings undeniable presence to every arena she enters.”

AEW is also included in the website’s “As Seen In” section.

As of this writing, AEW has not officially announced Sadé as being part of the company.