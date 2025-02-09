– As noted, Cedric Alexander was among the ten talents released from WWE this week. It is believed that The Hurt Syndicate trio of MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will push for AEW management to bring in Alexander upon the expiration of his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE.

Alexander was a former member of The Hurt Business faction in WWE, where he held the Raw Tag-Team Championships alongside Benjamin. Alexander even noted in his post on X announcing the news that he’ll “see us in 90.”

Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years! Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories and I will continue to do so till the good Lord says otherwise. #SeeYouIn90 — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) February 8, 2025

– Also as noted earlier today, Seth Rollins referenced MJF while taking a dig at AEW in a SiriusXM interview. Rollins was asked if AEW and WWE were to ever make a similar trade to the much-talked about NBA trade involving Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers, how would it look?

“You’ll make some headlines with this one,” Rollins began. “I don’t think there is anybody in AEW that’s on that level [laughs in Seth Rollins]. You’re probably looking at it, if you’re looking at a LeBron, that’s like a John Cena level guy. I’d be looking at John Cena for an MJF, maybe. That’d be the deal. Luka would be MJF. That’s the level. That’s how crazy that is.”

MJF appeared to react to these comments in a post on X that he shared on Saturday evening a few hours after the Rollins interview was making headlines. “Who the hell is Luca doncic,” he wrote. “Indie guy?”

Who the hell is Luca doncic? Indie guy? — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 8, 2025

– Chris Jericho made a big announcement on social media today. “The Nueve” announced via a video released on his X account that he and fellow members of The Learning Tree, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, will be in Trios action at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Australia show in Brisbane on February 15. No opponents were named, nor was it made clear if it would be included in the live broadcast or for a taped portion.

Also scheduled for AEW Grand Slam: Australia on 2/15 is “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. “The Glamour” Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship, Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW Continental Championship, as well as Jay White & Cope vs. Death Riders duo Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli in a Brisbane Brawl.

