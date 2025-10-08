— Lacey Lane (Kayden Carter in WWE) made her AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite, stepping up to challenge Mercedes Mone. After Mone issued an open challenge to one of Florida’s top local talents, Lane answered the call and put up a strong fight against the reigning AEW TBS Champion.

Lane ultimately fell to the Mone Maker, with Mone retaining her title. The victory extends Mone’s TBS Championship reign to 500 days, dating back to her win over Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing 2024. Over the course of her reign, Mone has now successfully defended the title 22 times.

Lacey Lane has her eyes locked on @MercedesVarnado and the TBS Championship as she steps up and makes her #AEWDynamite debut! Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/OJUq5cxIov — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2025

— The Hurt Syndicate got their payback on AEW Dynamite, taking out The Demand in a chaotic Street Fight. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP scored a decisive win over Ricochet and GOA in Tuesday night’s main event, bringing their feud to a brutal conclusion.

The closing moments saw Ricochet isolated and overwhelmed by all three members of the Syndicate. MVP connected with a facebuster, Lashley followed with a thunderous chokeslam, and Benjamin sealed the deal with a release German suplex that sent Ricochet crashing through a table for the pinfall.

The victory served as revenge for The Hurt Syndicate after The Demand’s win over them at All Out.

— You can check out the updated lineup for the October 18th AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event below:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

* I Quit Match: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

— And finally, AEW is filming a new batch of commercials for Collision, featuring the roster in an office-themed setting. Thekla shared a few behind-the-scenes photos on Twitter from the shoot, which also includes Orange Cassidy.

Powerhouse Hobbs will appear in the spots as well, posting his own photo from the set while “working in the office” like everyone else.