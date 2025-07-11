Earlier this month, Antione Long — the son of WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long — tragically passed away, marking a heartbreaking loss for Teddy and the Long family.

On a recent episode of the “Wrestling’s Road Trip After Hours” podcast, Teddy revealed that Antione was found unresponsive in his home. A close friend discovered him, fully clothed, and the family is currently awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Teddy expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support he’s received, naming Mark Henry, Natalya, JBL, and Stephanie McMahon among those who have personally reached out.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to be with Teddy Long and his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley in WWE, says a return to the ring isn’t in the cards.

Appearing on a recent episode of the “Rule Breakers” podcast, Muhtadi gave a firm “no” when asked about a possible WWE comeback — and broke down why that door is closed. He said,

“First off, I couldn’t leave my company, and I don’t think I could realistically do both. Maybe I could wrestle one day a week, but the time commitment — and the training that would require — just doesn’t fit. I’d have to give up too much on the business side.”

Muhtadi emphasized the responsibility he now carries, saying, “There are a lot of people who rely on me, both financially and professionally. Taking time away from that wouldn’t sit right with me. I make more now doing this than I did wrestling. For WWE to match that, it probably wouldn’t make sense for them financially. Unless outside sponsors were involved, I just don’t think it’s a realistic fit.”

Muhtadi currently runs his own talent agency, representing a roster that includes entertainers and pro wrestlers.

During his WWE career, he captured the 24/7 Championship multiple times and won the 2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.