Former WWE NXT talent Dani Palmer isn’t holding back when it comes to her views on OnlyFans and what she believes the subscription-based platform represents.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Refinery Movement” podcast, Palmer — who was released from WWE earlier this year in May — issued a passionate critique of the popular content site, arguing that it’s far from the “empowerment” it’s often portrayed to be. She said,

“Doing OnlyFans is not women’s empowerment. It’s sick, twisted, and evil. OnlyFans is marketed as women taking control of their bodies, but when you look closer, it’s not empowerment at all — it’s a trap. It’s slavery — slavery to attention, to validation, to never feeling like you’re enough. True freedom doesn’t come from selling pieces of yourself to the highest bidder.”

Palmer continued, framing her comments within her personal faith, saying that women’s bodies are “a gift from God” and should be treated with reverence. She stated,

“Guys, our bodies aren’t just ours to do whatever we want with — they’re a gift from God, and they’re meant to honor Him. So to my friend (Rose), you know who you are — you have my number. Your decision to do OnlyFans is not only hurting you but also hurting men.”

While Palmer didn’t directly name anyone, many fans quickly connected her remarks to Mandy Rose, the former NXT Women’s Champion who made headlines in late 2022 after being released by WWE for posting premium content behind a paywall.

Rose’s dismissal came after WWE management deemed the material she was sharing to be “outside the parameters” of her contract. However, the decision arguably worked out in her favor — Rose revealed shortly after that her fan site earnings made her a millionaire within weeks of her release.

Palmer addressed Rose’s situation directly on the podcast, criticizing what she views as the glorification of that career move and taking issue with Rose’s self-proclaimed influence over other wrestlers pursuing similar paths. She added,

“It seems that one girl [Rose] has become the trailblazer for this route. She even called herself that in her last podcast titled ‘I Started the WWE to OnlyFans Trend.’”

Rose has not wrestled since her WWE exit in December 2022, though she has stated publicly that she remains open to returning to the company if the timing and circumstances are right.

Palmer, on the other hand, has largely stayed out of the spotlight since her release, surfacing only for rare appearances like this podcast interview.