A significant update has surfaced regarding the structure of WWE/TKO talent contracts, and it could explain several recent developments surrounding released Superstars — including Andrade El Idolo’s ongoing absence from AEW programming.

According to a new report from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, a key change has been implemented in the latest wave of WWE/TKO talent agreements. Alvarez notes that the contracts now include a standardized one-year non-compete clause for wrestlers who are released for cause or due to a breach of contract.

Alvarez explained,

“We have it confirmed through multiple sources that the new TKO contracts have a clause where if you are fired, there is a one-year non-compete. The older contracts had this, but it’s standard now. This is the hold-up involving Andrade. Very skeptical this would hold up in a legal battle, but it’s in the contracts.”

This represents a notable departure from WWE’s long-standing policy of enforcing 90-day non-compete clauses for main roster releases — a term that has been in place for decades across various eras of the company. The introduction of a year-long restriction marks a major shift in how WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, handle post-release limitations.

The revelation also provides crucial context to the ongoing uncertainty around Andrade El Idolo, who made a surprise AEW return on the October 1 episode of Dynamite but has not appeared since. Earlier reports indicated that Andrade’s WWE contract had been terminated, leading many to believe he was free to sign and perform elsewhere without restriction. However, this newly revealed contractual clause may have triggered a legal dispute over his eligibility to appear on AEW television.

Initial speculation had suggested Andrade’s WWE exit was tied to multiple Wellness Policy violations, which could fall under the “for cause” category referenced in the updated TKO contract language — thus activating the one-year non-compete provision.

At this time, neither WWE, TKO Group, nor AEW have publicly commented on the matter. However, the development raises new questions about how TKO intends to enforce this clause moving forward, and what it could mean for future releases and free agent negotiations across the industry.