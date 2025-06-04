– The WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament continues today. The new episode of WWE Speed premieres at 12/11c on X, featuring first-round tournament action with Berto vs. Kit Wilson.

– WWE EVOLVE returns tonight at 8/7c on Tubi, head-to-head with the AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest live four-hour special. Scheduled for the show is Jackson Drake vs. Edris Enofe vs. Sean Legacy vs. Keanu Carver to determine the inaugural WWE EVOLVE World Champion. Also scheduled is Carlee Bright vs. Jin Tala.

– There is no new Stephanie’s Places episode on ESPN+ today, as season one of the new show hosted by Stephanie McMahon wrapped up last week with the episode featuring Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

– Following his reference to it during his show-opening promo segment on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, CM Punk’s memorable “Summer of Punk” is the focus of a special new video on the official WWE Vault YouTube channel. Check out the “Story of the Summer of CM Punk” via the YouTube player embedded below.