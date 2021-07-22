Two matches have been announced for Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network. Guru Raaj will face Asher Hale, while Ari Sterling will wrestle Jake Atlas.

WWE is billing these two matches as “must-see singles bouts” for the brand. Raaj vs. Hale will be a rematch from last week’s show, which Raaj won for his first victory since signing with the company. Hale is currently on a five-match losing streak.

Sterling vs. Atlas will air as the main event of the show, and will be Atlas’ first 205 Live match since the April 30 episode, when he teamed with August Grey for a win over The Bollywood Boyz. Sterling is coming off a win over Grayson Waller on last week’s show.

Stay tuned for more.

