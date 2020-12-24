– This week’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite ratings will not be delayed due to the Christmas Eve holiday, and will be available later this evening. Friday’s SmackDown ratings will be delayed until Tuesday. Next Monday’s RAW ratings will be delayed until Wednesday, while next week’s NXT and AEW ratings will be delayed until Monday, January 4, and next week’s SmackDown ratings will be delayed until January 5. The ratings for the January 4 RAW will be delayed until January 6, and the AEW and NXT ratings for January 6 will be released on January 8.

– WWE posted this video of The Boogeyman delivering his unique telling of Clement Clarke Moore’s “Twas the Night Before Christmas” classic.

