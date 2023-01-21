Another major industry name has taken a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

On the latest edition of his Cafe de Rene podcast former WWE star Renee Dupree took shots at the former two-time Universal champion for being a dangerous worker in the ring, specifically noting his first run in WWE back in 2004 and not his latest run, which started back in 2016.

As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn’t there long too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you.

Dupree joins Bret “The Hitman” Hart, who has made it very clear that he does not like Goldberg for ending his career. Check out Dupree’s full episode below.

(H/T and transcribed by Sportskeeda)