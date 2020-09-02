During an interview with WINCLY, Renee Michelle revealed how the idea for her and Drake Maverick to get “married” on Raw. Here’s what she had to say:

Unbeknownst to me, my dear husband, I knew that he asked two days prior to the wedding that, ‘hey, WWE, they’d like to film this.’ I’m like, OK, it’d probably be something like Sarah Logan and her husband, something like that. No, I did not get the full details, until he told me two hours prior to the wedding, and that’s when they started doing that 24/7 charade. So yeah, two hours prior to the wedding and if anything, I have like a very elderly, southern Grandma. She’s very southern, so I’m like, OK, can we just film this portion first, and then you guys can get the way you guys please.

We could do the actual ceremony first, and then be able to do whatever we need to do which was actually one take. I did not know where Truth was sitting at. I seriously did not know where he was sitting at. Like I thought that it was going to happen during the reception or whatever, but unbeknownst to me, ended up doing the ceremony. But I had no idea he was sitting where he was sitting at. So that’s just how it unfolds.