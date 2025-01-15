Could Renee Paquette lend her vocals to the commentary team for All Elite Wrestling at some point in the future.

It’s something she thinks about.

The former WWE broadcast team member known as Renee Young, who famously worked briefly as the first-ever female commentator for WWE Raw during her time with the company, has been keeping busy in recent years as a backstage interviewer and pre-show host for AEW.

While talking with Tony Pike of Cincy 360 this week to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage show at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, Paquette spoke about the possibility of doing commentary for AEW.

“Sometimes I think about it,” Paquette admitted. “There are aspects that I miss, and obviously, this is a far different circumstance with AEW versus what I had done previously.”

Paquette continued, “I think about it, sometimes. I love getting to do the interviews and I love getting to do the long-form interviews or the exclusive sitdowns. I love getting to do that. Every now and then, I’m listening, and I get a little bit of the itch. A little bit. We’ll see.”

