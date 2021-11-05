AEW star Jon Moxley and wife Renee Paquette are leaving Las Vegas.

It was revealed last week that Moxley and Paquette were selling their home in Vegas, and then it was announced this past Tuesday that Moxley was entering into inpatient treatment for alcohol. Paquette took to Instagram last night and announced that the couple is moving to Ohio, where Moxley is from.

Paquette posted a photo with her father and daughter, standing in front of a bus, and recalled some of her memories from living in Sin City. She also thanked her dad for being an “absolute warrior” in helping out.

You can see Renee’s full post below:

“We’re leaving Las Vegas! Goodbye sweet Sin City. You’ve been great to me and my family for the past 6 years. We got married here. Had our baby here. Got our fur babies here. Made lifelong friends. Had feasts. Wrote books. Hosted parties. Scorched in the heat [hot face emoji] But it’s time for us to pack up and move into the next chapter. Ohio, here we come! And special shout out to my dad @tex_msg for being an absolute warrior and helping me and baby Nora and the big dumb dogs get out the door. [red heart emoji x 4] [peace sign emoji] [kiss emoji] see you soon Buckeye State. Does this mean it’s okay for me to jump on the @bengals bandwagon?”

