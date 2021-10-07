Former WWE commentator, host, and interviewer Renee Paquette recently spoke with MMA Mania about a wide range of topics, most notably how she’s preparing for her husband, AEW star Jon Moxley, and his eventual showdown with deathmatch king, Nick Gage. Highlights are below.

On Jon Moxley’s upcoming match with Nick Gage:

“I just kind of grit my teeth and bear with it. I watch everything because I’m mostly keeping an eye to see what level of insanity we’re really working with so I can yell at him once he gets back home. Because he scares the s—t out of me. Especially with a guy like Nick Gage. These two are going to absolutely push the envelope and do some terrifying things. But it’s his expression of art so I get to enjoy it all.”

Who Renee would have in her corner for an MMA fight:

“My husband [Moxley] for sure. I feel like his s—t talking skills are something I need a little bit more. I just like his swagger for my entrance and feel like I can lean on him for that. Josh Barnett chimed in on Twitter saying he thinks he can scrounge up enough change from the couch cushion for me for this fight that I’m conjuring up. I think he would be a great person… I think Miesha would have to be the third, of course.”