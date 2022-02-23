Renee Paquette made an appearance on Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Awards show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE host/interviewer/commentator was asked about a return to wrestling. Since leaving WWE, she has launched her Oral Sessions podcast and does a SiriusXM radio show with UFC’s Miesha Tate.

“I honestly don’t know,” Paquette said. “I feel like that is a question that came up. You know, I’ve been gone from WWE for about a year and a half now, and in that time, I had a baby, we’ve moved, there’s been so much going on. I’m busy with the podcast, I’ve got a SiriusXM show as well, working with NHL Network, so I’ve been really busy. But that doesn’t mean that I’m not open to the opportunity of working with another wrestling company. Just depends on what the situation was, who it was.

“I love wrestling so it’s one of those things that I always want to be around it and I miss it, I really do miss it. You know, I’ll get to go to shows with Jon sometimes and it really makes me miss it, just like being around the ring and being around all the wrestlers. It kind of strikes that chord with me.”